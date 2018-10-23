Information minister hails media’s role

Muscat: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information and official state spokesman of Al Saif Al Sareea 3, visited command and the media centre on Monday. Minister of Information hailed the management of the military operations, the sharing of data and briefing the public on the different national issues. “We are proud of the great efforts by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other security and military organisations. No doubt that media is an important arm during peace and war times. The cooperation among the various media and civil organisations and the data provided under the supervision of the Moral Guidance at COSAF to the various media organisations plays an important role in raising awareness about military exercises,” the Minister of Information said.

He affirmed the strength of the media, especially during the armed conflicts saying “ media is the driving and effective force, especially during war times. This major media presence in the two exercises play an important role in conveying correct information to the local and international community”. On his part, Brigadier Hassan bin Ali al Majini, Head of Moral Guidance and official military spokesman of Al Saif Al Sareea 3 hailed the efforts done by the media to cover the two war exercises. He also commended the role played by the media centre. The two exercises have provided a comprehensive training for media.”