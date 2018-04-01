Infoline sets up OAMC communication centre

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, APRIL 1 –

Infoline, the largest outsourcing IT services and business process outsourcing company in the Sultanate, has successfully implemented and commissioned a multimedia communication centre solution for Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC), which is responsible for the management and operation of Muscat International and Salalah Airports and for the future airports of Duqm, Suhar and Ras Al Hadd.

In line with its ambitions to be amongst the top 20 airports in the world, OAMC launched the multimedia enabled communication centre last month (24351234) in partnership with Infoline LLC. Infoline was selected after a rigorous selection process and was awarded the contract to setup, train and launch 24×7 communication centre to meet passenger needs at new international airport. This communication centre, located at Infoline’s head office, is 100 per cent staffed by Omanis. Operating round the clock, the centre provides customer information to passengers, using multiple channels across voice and non-voice. Support from this centre is provided across multiple shifts and is capable to answer calls 24×7, 365 days a year in Arabic and English.

A Smart Service Desk (Case Management Solution) has also been implemented by expert technical and functional service management consultants from Infoline LLC. The service desk keeps a complete record of all calls received along with audit trail and action taken by front line and back office staff of OAMC. Solution is cloud hosted and can be accessed via desktops, mobile or tabs.

More than 25 system reports and dashboard is made available to OAMC management team to get real time information on service level achieved by communication centre including detailed historical report to assess performance over selected period of time.

