Inflation up by 0.78 per cent in September

Muscat: The rate of inflation in the Sultanate in September 2018 increased by 0.78 per cent, compared to the same month of 2017, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). It also showed that the inflation rate decreased by 0.11 per cent compared to August 2018. The rise in the price index in September is led by rise in prices in major groups such as housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 0.59 per cent, transport by 5.67 per cent, restaurants and hotels by 0.63 per cent, miscellaneous items and services by 0.87 per cent and education by 4.9 per cent.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 2.3 per cent, clothing and footwear by 0.52 per cent, furniture and household equipment and maintenance cost by 0.53 per cent, communications by 0.34 per cent, health by 3.06 per cent, culture and entertainment by 0.36 per cent and tobacco by 0.14 per cent. Dhofar recorded the highest rate of increase in inflation by 1.79 per cent, followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah by 1.75 per cent, Al Dakhiliyah by 0.72 per cent, Muscat by 0.54 per cent and Al Dhahirah by 0.13 per cent.

The inflation rate decreased by 0.28 per cent in Al Buraimi and by 0.26 per cent in of North and South Al Sharqiyah. The general consumer price index decreased by 0.11 per cent compared to the previous month. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.66 per cent, restaurants and hotels by 0.5 per cent, culture and entertainment by 0.05 per cent and communications by 0.04 per cent. The price of transport services increased by 0.26 per cent, clothing and footwear by 0.22 per cent, miscellaneous goods and services by 0.14 per cent, household furniture, equipment and maintenance by 0.2 per cent. — ONA

