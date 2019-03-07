Indulge in decadent Indian food on your weekend brunch

As of late, Oman has started to embrace the concept of brunch — a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch which originated in England in the 19th century.

On a weekend, droves of foodies head out to different restaurants to check what is in store for them.

In Oman, the joy is always in the find and the growing food scene in the country allowed foodies to get their fill of anything they can think of — from Turkish dishes to Asian street foods, from Italian pasta to traditional Arabic and Indian delicacies.

Omar Pumar’s family and group of friends spend most weekends checking out what’s new in the food scene in the country, While they always end up cooking their own favourite Filipino food, they are the explorer kinds who always want to try something different.

One of the latest brunch offering that is getting people talking is the Saturday Brunch experience at the Qureshi Bab-al-Hind at the Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel.

Chef Kishore Chamola and his team had been indulging foodies in an unlimited a la carte style brunch, the menu served come all the way from incredible India.

“A Saturday just isn’t Saturday without brunch, and we wanted to create something new for guests to enjoy as they unwind with friends and family on the weekend,” Chef Kishore said.

The brunch features some of the country’s forgotten favourites as well as classic dishes from across the sub-continent.

An Unlimited brunch, it features an order-all-you-can-eat, a la carte menu. Guests have a wide selection from chats and soups to main courses and desserts to choose from. The open kitchen at Qureshi features different stations and styles of cooking; it is a showcase for the best of Indian cuisine and a perfect stage for engaging performances from the Hotel’s talented chefs.

This makes the Saturday Brunch which starts at 12 noon and ends at 3 pm at Qureshi Bab–Al-hind nothing but decadent

Speaking on the sidelines of the new brunch offer, Executive Chef Thierry said Chef Kishore always cooks from his heart, and this passion is what will drive the Incredible Indian Brunch.

For the Pumar family and their friends, it is something they will definitely check out soon.