Indoor adventure centre opens at Ghubrah

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – To promote healthy physical activities among people, the world’s leading indoor action adventure playground, BOUNCE has opened its doors at Al Ghubrah on Wednesday. The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Al Sayyid Munther al Busaidi, president of the Oman Equestrian Federation, media and social media influencers. Speaking on the occasion Khaled Al Maawali, partner at BOUNCE Oman, said that the establishment of BOUNCE Oman will play an integral role in adding value to the national economy, with an important contribution to tourism, while providing all citizens with an outlet that promotes entertainment and healthy, physical activity.

The huge 4,000sqm adventure playground in Al Ghubrah is set to deliver an unmatched visitor experience. As the home of freestyle, it’s the perfect place to learn some tricks, have fun or just hang out. “I am extremely excited to bring BOUNCE to Oman, a special brand that delivers an amazing experience that is truly unique. I’m also proud to be part of the BOUNCE tribe and can’t wait for people to check it out”, he said.

Doran Davies, CEO of BOUNCE, said, “It isn’t just about the incredible features we have to offer. BOUNCE is a place that creates and celebrates joy, fun and self-powered adrenaline. We are part of a global freestyle movement inspiring self-expression and human connection in physical activity. Our main objective is to create a loved destination for the families, schools and young people, who come to BOUNCE to learn new skills, awaken confidence and just let go.” Made up of wall-to-wall trampolines, climbing, an adventure challenge course and a dedicated Parkour area, the venue combines elements of the world’s most exciting freestyle activities in one place.

BOUNCE is a training ground for some of the world’s leading freestyle athletes and a skills development facility for free-spirited kids of any age.

“Did you know that 10 minutes of jumping on a trampoline burns the same number of calories as 30 minutes of running? That being said, all our activities can be as easy or as challenging as you like. The Tribe, BOUNCE’s friendly team of thrill-seeking, inspiring and all-out cool individuals, are obsessed with customer service. They provide an unrivalled customer experience to everyone who walks through our doors, offering safety tips and showing you a few moves along the way,” Doran added.

