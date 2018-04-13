Indonesia wins Moody’s rating upgrade

Jakarta: Indonesia won a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s on Friday, with the agency lauding central bank and government policies for boosting confidence in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. The upgrade — after similar moves by other ratings agencies — comes at a good time for Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Boosting growth is at the centre of what could be a tough re-election bid in next year’s presidential ballot. Indonesia’s efforts at keeping budget deficits and inflation under control were behind Moody’s boosting its rating to Baa2 from Baa3, and bumping its outlook to stable, it said.

A better credit rating tends to lower a country’s borrowing costs and can make it more attractive to investors.

“Together with a build-up of financial buffers, prudent fiscal and monetary policy strengthens Moody’s confidence that (Indonesia’s) resilience and capacity to respond to shocks has improved,” the ratings agency said.

Fitch echoed that sentiment in December when it also boosted Indonesia’s sovereign rating, saying economic reforms meant the country could better weather external shocks. — AFP

