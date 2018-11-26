Indigo suspends flights to Kerala airport

Muscat: Indigo, India’s leading budget airline, has stopped direct flights to the Indian city of Calicut from Muscat, the airline sources said.

Passengers are offered options to the another city in Kerala, Kochi, or the connecting flights from Mumbai.

“As per instructions, bookings have been suspended to Calicut till the mid of February, but there is no clarity on the resumption of services after that,” sources added.

It may be noted that Indian airline, Jet Airways, has suspended direct flights to Delhi, giving passengers options on Etihad Airways via Abu Dhabi.