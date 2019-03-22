Business 

India’s SpiceJet in talks with lessors to induct aircraft

Oman Observer

MUMBAI: India’s SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks will lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.
The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India’s aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.
The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week. SpiceJet is a low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, India. It is the fourth largest airline in the country by number of domestic passengers carried, with a market share of 13.3 per cent as of October 2017. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Lupin sets off down Indian pharma’s long road to redemption

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lupin sets off down Indian pharma’s long road to redemption

Oman LNG’s Al Kitani named CEO of the Year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman LNG’s Al Kitani named CEO of the Year

Investors seek gems among unloved small-caps

Oman Observer Comments Off on Investors seek gems among unloved small-caps