India’s Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Visakhapatnam, India: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001. Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. He reached the 10,000 milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list. Kohli received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July. Cricket analyst Freddie Wilde likened the speed of Kohli’s 10,000 feat to shaving seconds from Usain Bolt’s 100 metre world-record time. ‘King Kohli’, as he is known in the Indian press, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first. The star batsman smashed 13 fours and four sixes as he went past 1000 runs in 11 one-day matches this year. — AFP

The 10,000-run club in ODI cricket (name, country, matches, runs, centuries):

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 463 18,426 49

Kumar Sangakkara (SRI) 404 14,234 25

Ricky Ponting (AUS) 375 13,704, 30

Sanath Jayasuriya (SRI) 445 13,430 28

Mahela Jayawardene (SRI) 448 12,650 19

Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 378 11,739 10

Jacques Kallis (RSA) 328 11,579 17

Saurav Ganguly (IND) 311 11,363 22

Rahul Dravid (IND) 344 10,889 12

Brian Lara (WIS) 299 10,405 19

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SRI) 319 10,007 22

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND) 329 10,

143 10