India’s April jobless rate rises to 7.6pc

NEW DELHI: India’s unemployment rate in April rose to 7.6 per cent, the highest since October 2016, and up from 6.71 per cent in March, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“The lower unemployment rate in March was a blip, and it has again climbed following the trend of earlier months,” Mahesh Vyas, head of the Mumbai-based CMIE think-tank, said.

The figures could be a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a staggered general election that will end on May 19, with opposition parties criticising the government over weak farm prices and low jobs growth.

Factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in April as growth in new orders and output dipped as the general election got under way, a separate private business survey found.

Optimism among manufacturing firms also ebbed in April as they remain concerned about what policies a new government will adopt when it takes office by the end of May.

The government recently withheld jobs data because officials said they needed to check its veracity. India usually only releases official unemployment data every five years.

But December unemployment figures were leaked to a newspaper and showed that the jobless rate rose to its highest level in at least 45 years in 2017/18. The government has said it will release jobs data once a year. — Reuters

Related