Indians in Argentina bridge between the two nations: PM

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived here to participate in the G20 Summit, sought the help of the Indians in Argentina in strengthening bilateral ties and taking it to a new level by playing the role of a “bridge”, an official statement said on Friday.

Modi made the remarks on Thursday evening while attending a “Yoga for Peace” event.

The Prime Minister said that there were unlimited possibilities of mutual cooperation between the two countries and “we can avail the benefits of our capabilities in the field of business, pharma, oil, gas, IT and space”.

“The cooperation between the two countries has an ability to create a golden future in sectors of water, land and space. You are all India’s messengers. Your contribution is a bridge which connects both the countries,” Modi said in the event.

Modi said that practices like yoga can further enhance the relationship between the two countries.

“The meaning of Yoga is to unite. Yoga connects us with ‘wellness and happiness’. It led to overcome thousands of kilometres distance between India and Argentina and has been uniting the people of both the countries.”

He invited Indians residing in Argentina and their friends to visit India and understand the country in a vast way.

“All the Indians living in Argentina should come to India with their friends (and participate) in ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ programme to be organised in Kashi in January 2019. As the Ardh Kumbh will be going on at the same time in Prayagraj, you can observe the Indian

culture, the face of a changing India and also a New India on these occasions.”

In the event, Modi said that issues such as global economy, sustainable development, climate change and economic fugitives, which are of interest to the entire global community will come up for discussion at the two-day summit that will begin on Saturday. — IANS

