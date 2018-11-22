Indian Social Club Literary Group hosts poetry evening

MUSCAT: The Indian Social Club, Oman, Poetry and Literary Group, hosted an evening of poetry recitation on November 17. Famous poets from India, Quaiser Khalid and Chandini Pandey, were the guests of honour.

The poetry recitation programme was graced by 20 poets who read their musings in Hindi, English and Urdu. The poets who enthralled the evening with their unique creations were Quaiser Khalid, Chandini Pandey, Tufail Ahmad, Dr Tulika Ganapati Mishra, M Nayyar Umar, Sangeeta Kundnani, Dr Ritu Bali, M Moizuddin, Yahiya Khan, Humaira Salman, Dr Gauhar Naqvi, Waris M, Rajni Singh, Vineet Pandit, Manorama Singh, Praveen Singh, M Durwesh, Shalini Garg, Habib Nadeem, Dr Jayachandran VP, Avdhesh Rana, Surendra Sharma, Reenu Bhola, Aiman Ambrin and Simmi Kumari.

The programme was great brain child of local poet Tufail Ahmad. Mr Suhail Khan from ISC and all committee members had constantly supported the cause. The programme was compered by M Nayyar and Dr Tulika Ganapati Mishra.

Guest poets Chandini Pandey and Quaiser Khalid not only enthralled audience with their entertaining pieces of poetry but also gave insights about creativity, it’s process and how personal experiences enhance the writings of a poet. They shared creative experiences and read their renown works. They spared time to answer the inquisitive queries about poetic process from the audience.

Babu Rajendaran, General Secretary of ISC, presented mementos while Dr Tulika Ganapati Mishra delivered a vote of thanks.

