Indian ship visit: Oman to emerge as all-round cruise destination

Muscat: On Monday, the port in Khasab received the first ship to arrive in Oman outside the general winter cruise season.

The first Indian cruise ship, Karnika, visited the Sultanate on Monday with 1,043 including the crew and travellers who were on tour packages with programs fixed by the shipping agent.

They were given a formal reception by officials at the Ministry of Tourism along with special packages that included a visit to the port of Khasab in Musandam.

The visit of Karnika comes as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism to develop and attract the cruise sector throughout the year in addition to promoting the natural, tourist and cultural features of the Sultanate

The tour packages are marketed and agreed between visitors of cruise ships and the shipping agent in cooperation with the tourism companies in the Sultanate.

Abdullah bin Saif al Saadi, head of cruise ships department at the Ministry of Tourism, said the visit of the Indian cruise ship to the Sultanate is an important step to introduce tourists from the Indian subcontinent and neighbouring Asian countries to the Sultanate.

Jalesh Cruises, a brand of Jalesh Cruises Mauritius Ltd, is India’s first multi-destination cruise line, launched its first international voyage this month.