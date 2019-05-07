Indian schools in Oman post impressive Class XII results: BOD

Muscat: The 2019 Class XII Results of the CBSE Board have set an all-time record for the Indian Schools in Oman with an increased percentage of high achievers as compared to previous years.

Indian Schools in Oman have come very close to the best of national results of Class XII with an impressive pass percentage of 97.34 per cent, which is very close to the highest pass percentage of 98.54 per cent achieved by Kendriya Vidyalayas this year.

The toppers in different streams of Class XII are as follows: Science – Atul Acharya (98%), Adithya Rajesh Chandraserry (97.4%) and Jesvin Sebastian Madona (97%); Commerce – Adveteeya Ganti (96.6%), Kenvin Thomas K. (96.4%), Alisha Shereef, Ian Francis V. and Stephy Ann Zachariah (96.2%); and Humanities – Anugraha Vinayan V. (97.2%), Jaina Miteesh Shah (96.2%) and Aksa Elizabeth Abraham (95.4%). Indian Schools had a total number of 1618 students who appeared for Class XII examination this year.

Class X results of Indian Schools too have been impressive; the toppers in Oman are as follows: Gowrynanda P.S. (99%), Karen Kishore Damodaran (98.8%) and Jelin Johnny and Saumya Tiwari are in the third place with 98.2%. A total number of 2375 from 15 Indian Schools in Oman had appeared in Class X examination.

Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman – Board of Directors, congratulated the students who have made their alma mater and parents proud with outstanding results. He lauded the unflinching support of schools that have conducted remedial classes for the academically weak students and made all efforts to set higher benchmark of success in the Board Exams.

“As a system, Indian Schools in Oman have been implementing various measures to provide academic assistance, over and above the classroom lessons while placing equal emphasis on their overall health and wellbeing. We shall continue to strengthen the core academics and competence of our children, and are proud to achieve higher milestones in each passing year. Congratulations to all the children, parents and their schools for their hard work and efforts, wish all of them many more successes in life,” said Saamuel.

The Indian Schools do not put any restriction on admissions and every child who seeks admission finds a place irrespective of academic performance.

In addition to the lessons imparted during school hours, the schools have implemented multiple initiatives, as support mechanism for children. These include Remedial Classes, Virtual Learning Environment, Tele-tutoring, Gurukul, 24-7-365 Tele-counseling etc.

The Indian Schools in Oman Virtual Learning Environment (ISO-VLE), an online portal initiated by the Board, helped the students to be reinforced with the different concepts of their syllabus. The video recordings of lessons as well as other resource materials available in the portal were extensively used by the students. Teachers also made persistent efforts to enhance the academic levels of children by providing remedial and additional coaching on off days and evening hours. During the weeks leading up to the final examinations, nominated subject experts were available on call, via telephone and WhatsApp, to clarify doubts and provide additional academic support during designated hours.

The concept of ‘Gurukul’ introduced in many of the Indian Schools in the interior regions helped the students to perform well in their board exams. Children stayed in schools for almost a month before the board exams and the teachers meticulously monitored and assisted their studies day in and day out. This has certainly enhanced the confidence level of students and enabled them to come out in flying colours.

The Indian Schools also provide an innovative 24-7-365 tele-counseling service aimed at reducing the emotional stress of children. The service was especially impactful during the examination months.