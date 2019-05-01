Indian school time to change in Ramadhan

MUSCAT, MAY 1 – As the official working hours during Ramadhan have been announced, the Indian Schools in Oman said the timings of regular classes at all its schools will also be rescheduled during the holy month, according to the school sources. The working hours for ministries and public bodies and all state administrative apparatus have been scheduled from 9 am till 2 pm during Ramadhan, according to a statement from the Diwan of Royal Court and the Civil Service Council. The working hours for Muslims in the private sector during the holy month will be reduced to six hours per day and 30 hours per week.

“Accordingly, our tuition timings for all 19 schools including the three Promoter’s Schools will be changed and all our classes have been rescheduled to close one hour early during the month,” said a source from the school. As far as the ISM (Indian School Muscat) is concerned, KG classes which usually begin at 8.15 am and finishes at 12 noon will be over by 11 am. Likewise, classes from 1 to 4 which begin at 8 am and closes by 1 pm will be over by 12 noon; classes of standard 5 to 8 which are on from 7.10 am to 1.40 pm will be done by 12.45 pm. And classes from 9 am to 12 noon which start by 7.10 am and leave by 1.55 pm will be over by 1 pm.