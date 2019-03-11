Indian School Board allots seats to all 4,746 applicants

Muscat: The Indian School Board managed to give a seat to every child who applied for admissions to its schools. A total number of 4746 children had applied for admissions; all of them have been allotted seats through the online random draw for the academic year 2019 – 2020. The numbers account for admission of students from KG 1 to Class IX standards.

The online application portal will again be activated for fresh admissions to all classes from March 24. Parents need to take a print out of the duly filled on line application form and approach the school where admission is required. Admission will be granted subject to availability of seats. Indian School Bausher will include Class VIII in the new application portal.

Due to many of parents seeking admission for their children in Indian Schools the demand generally outstrips the total number of available seats in all schools in the capital. However, the Centralized Admission System with online registration introduced by the BoD has facilitated the entire admission process, making it convenient for parents and schools to take care of rush for admissions.

“The Board of Directors in its commitment to give quality education to the children of Indian diaspora ensures that no child would be deprived of admission,” a statement said.