MUSCAT: The poetry and literary group of Indian Social Club was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Oman, Manu Mahawar in Muscat on October 12. Recitation by 27 poets from the diaspora witnessed a full house until the end of the show. In his welcome address, Suhail Khan, Entertainment and Joint Sports Secretary of the Indian Social Club, threw light on the importance of literature and freedom of speech.

