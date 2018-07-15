Indian ministerial delegation arrives to attend Oman-India joint committee

Muscat: A high level Indian delegation headed by Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Civil Aviation arrived today to attend the 8th session of the Oman- India Joint Committee to be held in Hotel Sheraton tomorrow.

The delegation will meet with Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism where both sides will explore further avenues to bolstering bilateral tourism relations.

The delegation will later meet with Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry just before the 8th session of the Joint Committee proceedings begin at the Hotel Sheraton.

Business fraternity from both sides will be given an opportunity to have B2B meetings where Chairmen of Board of Directors will also have meetings in the presence of the officials from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation will also pay visits to Oman’s iconic Royal Opera House and National Museum besides a city tour to identify key tourism destinations and historic monuments.