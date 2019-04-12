Indian government to probe Jet as airline teeters

Mumbai: India’s government said on Friday it would investigate Jet Airways’ ability to keep flying as the debt-stricken carrier fights for survival.

The announcement came after Jet cancelled most of its international flights on Thursday and as lenders desperately seek a buyer to keep the beleaguered airline running.

A collapse would deal a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-business reputation as Indians vote in a mega six-week-long election that started on Thursday.

Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted that his ministry would “review issues related to Jet Airways” and “take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety”.

Jet was until recently India’s second-biggest airline by market share but is close to going under with debts of more than $1 billion. — AFP

