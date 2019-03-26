Indian firm wins Suhar coke calciner project contract

Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that one of its subsidiaries has secured a contract to build a major coke calciner project in Sohar Industrial City.

The company said in a statement that its wholly owned petroleum engineering arm, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), was awarded the contract by Oman-based Tawfiq Coke Products. The scope includes the selection of a technology licensor, Front End Engineering Design (FEED), and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a pair of 225,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) trains for a calcined coke plant. Feedstock for the project is green petroleum coke.

Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite and utilities packages.

The company said the contract award would further reinforce L&T’s operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Suhar.

Related