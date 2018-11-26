Local 

Indian expats: Online registration not applicable to dependents

Muscat: All Indians travelling to Oman for employment have to register online at the Indian government’s e-Migrate portal, or else will be offloaded, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The new rule will be implemented from January 1, 2019 and the government of India has listed 18 countries including Oman, where registration is mandatory for non-ECR passport holders who are travelling on employment visa.

According to Indian Embassy sources, this is not applicable to the dependents of the expatriate workers who are family or dependent visas.

Indian citizens will have to complete the registration at emigrate.gov.in. 24 hours prior to their departure.

 

 

 

