Indian expats needn’t rush to register

MUSCAT, Nov 24 – Indians already working abroad need not rush to register in the eMigrate portal. They can do so during their visit to the home country. The clarification came after India’s Ministry of External Affairs made it mandatory for all Indians travelling to 18 countries, including Oman, to register online on the government portal. “Those working overseas are not required to register. When they visit India and return on the same employment, they will need to register. This is a one-time requirement for any given employment duration,” the ministry says in its latest update on its website.

The new rule will be effective from January 1, 2019. As per the latest advisory, employees have to register in the eMigrate system at least 24 hours prior to their departure. The registration can be completed by providing India mobile number in the online form. Once the number is typed, the system will generate an OTP (one-time password). Once the OTP is entered, the system will allow the employees to proceed with the registration process. “Their registration will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration at the emigration counters prior their departure. If they are found not registered on the portal, they will not be allowed to travel,” the advisory says.

However, investor visa-holders need not register on the portal. Apart from the Sultanate, the other ECR (Emigration Check Required) countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Thailand and Yemen. According to the update, the objective of the registration, which is free of cost, is to collect data of Indian emigrants so that they can be reached without delay in case of any eventuality.

“The registration process is an unobtrusive as it can be, with no impact on the employment contract. There is absolutely no reason for employees to be concerned about the process or its objective,” the advisory said.

The information required to be filled is minimal, like name, passport number, country of employment, employers’ name.

The registration does not have any bearing on the employee’s contract.

“Implementation of this registration is only phase one of the plan so as to ensure the system works smoothly,” it says, adding, “Once applied, the cancellation is not allowed.”

On what would happen to ECR category when they get ECNR (Emigration Check Not Required) after working abroad for three years, the advisory says they

will register like all other ECNR passport-holders going for employment to ECR (Emigration Check Required) countries and they will not be required to obtain EC.

“If an emigrant has already provided duration of his/her employment at the time of initial registration, and the vacation falls within the contract period, he/she is not required to register again. But in case one has not registered at the time of initial departure, the emigrant may register at the time of return from vacation,” it has clarified.

SAMUEL KUTTY