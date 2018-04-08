Indian Embassy holds conclave of yoga organisations

MUSCAT: As a curtain-raiser to the 4th International Day of Yoga 2018 which will be celebrated on June 21, the Embassy of India in the Sultanate held a ‘Conclave of Yoga Organisations’ on April 6, in its auditorium where a number of yoga organisations and trainers participated.

The conclave was inaugurated by Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador of India. In his address, he lauded the health and spiritual benefits of the ancient Indian practice of yoga.

He underlined that different traditions of yoga in India reflect the same unity in diversity, which has characterised India’s civilisation. Although different in appearance and practice, the goal of all traditions of yoga remains the same: ensuring the physical health and spiritual well-being.

He stressed that thousands of Omanis and expatriates in Oman have benefited from the practice of yoga not only in their physical well-being, but also in spiritual evolution. While noting that yoga is practiced by thousands of Indian expatriates in Oman as well as Omani citizens, he expressed the hope that more and more Omanis will start practicing yoga in their daily life and benefit from it. Every year, June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) all over the world. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had approved Resolution 69/131 declaring June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’.

The resolution was co-sponsored by a record number of 177 countries. Since then the IDY is being celebrated by all the member countries of the UN on June 21 with great enthusiasm. IDY has also been celebrated in Oman with great enthusiasm.

The Embassy of India in Muscat has been celebrating the International Day of Yoga every year with support and participation of the Government of Oman as well as numerous yoga organisations as well as yoga teachers and practitioners.

Last year, the Embassy of India celebrated the 3rd International Day of Yoga, on June 21, where, more than 4,500 Omani and Indian yoga enthusiasts, practitioners and beginners had demonstrated various poses of yoga.

