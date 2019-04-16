Indian Embassy Business Meet spotlights Vibrant Goa Global Expo

The Indian Embassy, Muscat, as part of its endeavour to promote trade and economic relations between India and Oman, organised a Business Meet at its premises on April 15, 2019.

The focus of the event was to promote the ‘Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019’ due to be held in the Indian state of Goa from October 17 to 19, 2019 as well as to apprise visiting Indian companies of the opportunities of investments in Oman specially in the mining sector as the Business Meet coincided with the Oman Mining Expo 2019 under way held in Muscat.

The Business Meet was attended by around 140 guests including senior representatives of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Mining, Minerals Development Oman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as by Indian and Omani businessmen.

Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to Sultanate of Oman, in his welcome remarks referred to the ever increasing trade between India and Oman, and invited Omani businessmen to attend the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019.

Hilal al Busaidi, CEO, Public Authority for Mining (PAM), who was the Chief Guest on this occasion, underlined the historical relations between both countries and stressed on the immense potential for further cooperation in the mining sector. He also stated that mining is a focus area for Oman’s development with attention to economic diversification. He also stated that India’s experience in mining would also be useful in developing Oman’ mining strategy.

Related