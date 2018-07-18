Indian businessmen explore investment options

MUSCAT, JULY 18 – A delegation of Indian businessmen visited yesterday the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) yesterday to get acquainted with the investment environment in the Sultanate. A meeting with the delegation was organised at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) in cooperation with the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa). The meeting highlighted the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and India, major trade and investment opportunities available in the Sultanate, and a brief on the incentives and services offered by PEIE and Ithraa.

The Indian delegation was also briefed on the vision of PEIE, which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Moreover, PEIE officials highlighted the objectives of PEIE which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; strengthening relations with the concerned authorities to ensure the overflow of investment process and overcome any obstacles faced by investors; and contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development, among other objectives.

The delegates were familiarised with the role played by the Knowledge Oasis Muscat to act as an ideal environment for the growth and prosperity of companies specialised in the field of Information and Communication Technology in Oman.

On their part, officials of Ithraa pointed out that the Sultanate enjoys a long history of bilateral trade with India and looks forward to ensuring continued cooperation between the two sides. The meeting also highlighted the trade and investment opportunities available in Oman in various sectors including logistics, tourism, fisheries, manufacturing, and mining. Ithraa is continuing its promotional campaigns this year through underscoring the incentives and investment opportunities available in the Sultanate. These campaigns also emphasise on the excellent investment climate for establishing businesses in the target sectors that are in line with the aspirations of the Sultanate’s ninth five-year plan.

The delegation then visited Windows 2000 Company, which is located in Rusayl Industrial Estate. Windows 2000 is specialised in the business of manufacturing and installation of uPVC windows and doors. The company has a leading position in the country’s building and construction industry.

