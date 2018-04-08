India win five out of 10 gold

GOLD COAST, Australia: Punam Yadav has become the latest Indian to win a gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, as India continue to dominate weightlifting events.

Event favourite Yadav won the gold on Sunday in the women’s69-kilogramme weightlifting.

“I was expecting there would be a fight for gold, especially from Fiji, though she did not give me the fight I expected. The English girl gave me a good fight,” Yadav, 22, said after winning the gold.

India have five gold out of the 10 that had been handed out until Sunday.

Their gold in weightlifting came early on the first day, Thursday, with Chanu Mirabai winning the women’s 48kg final.

She also set three new Commonwealth records, including a combined total record of 196 kilogrammes.

On Friday, Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham won gold in the women’s 53kg.

India won two golds on Saturday – the men’s 77kg and 85 kg.

India have three other medals – one silver and two bronzes in weightlifting.

The only other gold Indian has fetched is in the shooting, where Manu Bhaker, 16, won the women’s 10-metre air pistol with a new Games record on Sunday. — dpa

