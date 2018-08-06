India U-20 side stuns Argentina

NEW DELHI: A 10-man India U-20 defeated powerhouses Argentina U-20 2-1 in what coach Floyd Pinto describes as one of the “biggest days for Indian football” in the U-20 COTIF Cup in Spain. Eight boys who represented India in the Fifa U-17 World Cup started the day for India with the rest all being from AIFF’s developmental team Indian Arrows.

Goals from Deepak Tangri (4th), and a divine free-kick from Anwar Ali (68th) along with some determined pressing, defending and astute passing helped India register the upset victory against Argentina U-20 who have won 6 Fifa U-20 World Cups over the years. For the record, this is the second time the two sides met — the first time being in the third Nehru Cup in Kolkata in 1984 when India lost 0-1.

The Argentina U-20 is being coached by 2006 World Cupper Lionel Scaloni while Argentine great Pablo Aimar has also accompanied the team as the technical director of the side.

Coach Floyd said the remarkable victory against Argentina was achieved with 10 men.

“We were reduced to 10 after Aniket Yadav was flashed the red card. To play 40 minutes against Argentina with 10 men, double our lead and hold on to the lead to eventually win, needed every ounce of character and vocal support, both on and off the field.”

“To achieve first a draw against current U-20 Fifa World Cup runners-up Venezuela and now beat Argentina goes to show the immense work put in to restructure the organisation of the team and the flawless execution by the players in both games. The win today has given me the belief that with the right support we are moving in the right direction,” the Indian coach said.

