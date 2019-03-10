Uncategorized 

India to go to polls from April 11

India will hold a general election in seven stages starting on April 11, the election commission said on Sunday, in what will be the world’s biggest democratic exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters that about 900 million voters would be eligible for the polls, about 15 million between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Arora said an election commission team had visited the state to speak to stakeholders and has decided to appoint three special observers to the region to monitor the polling. He said assembly elections that are due to be held in the state, where the assembly was dissolved last year, won’t take place simultaneously with the general election.

Votes will be counted on May 23, he said.

