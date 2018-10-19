India rout Oman in one-sided affair

India produced a clinical execution of their skills as they beat Oman 11-0 in an expectedly one-sided game of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday evening.

A treble from Dilpreet Singh (41st, 55th, 57th) was the highlight of the match apart from goals from eight other players.

Although, Oman were fielding a depleted side with six key players missing, the hosts made a surprisingly strong start to the game.

The first quarter was evenly fought with Oman matching India attack for attack and defending valiantly to stop the marauding Indians.

India came close on a couple of occasions through captain Manpreet Singh and put the Oman defence under pressure. However, Oman thwarted the Indian advances with some tight defending tactics especially inside the D.

The Asian Games bronze medallists opened their account in the 17th minute after a well-timed shot close up from Lalit Upadhyay.

Harmanpreet Singh then converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to help make it 2-0 for India.

The very next minute saw Nilakanta Sharma show his brilliance with a shot past Oman goalkeeper Fahad al Noufali.

India were 3-0 up and Oman had to very urgently do something to stop the match from slipping out of their grasp.

Mandeep Singh ensured Oman’s misery was further compounded when he sounded the board on the stroke of the second quarter.



At 4-0, India were on their way to a big victory and so it turned out to be.

Oman were sporadically making some forays into the Indian defensive area but could not really produce any threatening move.

Ahmed al Noufali was an active presence on the wings for Oman being instrumental in initiating some midfield raids.

Meanwhile, India went about their business in ruthless fashion as Gurjant Singh brought up goal number five in the 37th minute.

It was then the turn of Dilpreet Singh to get into the act as he made a penalty corner conversion in the 41st minute. Two more goals got registered to his name in the 55th and 57th minutes, the former a PC conversion and the latter a field goal.

Akashdeep Singh (48th), Varun Kumar (49th) and Chinglensana Kangujam (53rd) also joined the goalfest as India wrapped up a hugely convincing victory.

The victory will prep India up before they lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday evening.

Oman, on the other hand, will have a lot to think about with no easy games in this tournament and tough examinations still awaiting them.