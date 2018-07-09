India offers to support Oman’s skills development efforts

MUSCAT, July 9 – The Indian Embassy, in association with the Indo-Oman Business Forum, organised an India-Oman Skill Development Conclave at the Embassy earlier this week. The Conclave was organised with the purpose of promoting India-Oman cooperation in the field of skill development.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, graced the conclave as chief guest.

The conclave was attended by about 150 persons, including officials from various ministries and authorities of the Government of Oman as well as businesspersons from Oman and India. Representatives of eight Indian organisations and companies, which are engaged in skill development and training, joined the conclave.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the two governments in strengthening the Oman-India Strategic Partnership and promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Indramani Pandey, Ambassador of India to Oman, thanked the Government of Oman for its abiding support to ongoing endeavours to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Noting that skill development is a priority for governments of both India and Oman, Ambassador Pandey highlighted that there is immense scope for cooperation between the two countries in this field.

He affirmed that the Indian government has placed high emphasis on skill development in India, as reflected in the creation of a separate Ministry for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as well as the launch of the Skill India Mission, which has been launched to skill over 400 million Indians by 2022.

The Ambassador added that Indian organisations and Omani stakeholders, from both public and private sectors, can partner in setting up of skill training centres in Oman as well as India, for training young Omanis in the skills which are required in sectors given priority by Government of Oman in its programme of economic diversification.

The India-Oman Skill Development Conclave was organised with the aim to encourage stakeholders, from both India and Oman, in the field of skill development and training, to mutually benefit by engaging with one another.

Indian delegates, which participated in the Conclave, included representatives of organisations like National Skill Development Agency (an autonomous agency under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Government of India), National Skill Development Cooperation (NSDC), National Chemical Laboratory, National Agriculture & Food Analysis and Research Institute, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Orion Edutech Private Limited, Quivan Skill Empowerment Private Limited, Gram Tarang Employability Training Services Private Limited, High Places Management Private Limited and Golwilkar Pathology Labs.

While the NSDC representative gave a detailed presentation informing about skill development ecosystem in India, including India’s competence, government’s policies, incentive schemes, institutional mechanisms, public private partnership, other delegates informed about various skill development programmes conducted by them which are of direct relevance for skilled Omani youth.

They also explained how they can train Omanis in Oman, or in India, and also supply skilled manpower from India, which may be required to meet Oman’s needs. In the next few days, the Indian delegates will be meeting with Officials and businesspersons from various organisations in Oman. Those who intend to be in touch with the delegates from the above Indian organisations may contact the Embassy at com.oman@mea.gov.in

The India-Oman Skill Development Conclave, the first of its kind, was a part of the Embassy’s efforts towards promotion of economic and commercial relations between India and Oman.

Towards this end, the Embassy has been organising various seminars, sector-specific business-to-business meetings, investment promotion events and so on.

