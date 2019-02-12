India mulls mandatory marriage registration for NRI men

New Delhi: Indian government has introduced the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indians Bill in the parliament’s upper house on Monday.

The Bill seeks to provide safeguards to Indian women who are trapped in fraudulent marriages with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), according to reports.

“It is necessary that the marriage solemnized or otherwise in India or outside India shall be registered within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage,” Bill’s objectives state.

“It has been decided to bring in a legislation to provide for compulsory registration of marriage for better enforcement of rights of the deserted spouses under various family laws,” it added.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Passport Act, 1967 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The proposed amendment to the Passport Act, 1967 would empower the passport authorities to impound or cause to be impounded or revoke a passport or travel document of a, NRI, if it is brought to his notice that the person has not registered his marriage within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage.

The proposed amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 would also empower the courts for the issuance of summons and warrants through the specifically-designated website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

It further provides for attachment of the properties, both movable and immovable, belonging to a proclaimed offender.