India knock out S Korea, send Japan into semis

Harmanpreet Singh’s triple treat helped India stamp their authority on South Korea to beat them 4-1 and knock them out of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday evening.

India’s commanding win paved the way for Japan to go through to the semifinals.

After the completion of the game, India finished with 13 points from five games while Korea wrapped up their campaign with just three points earned from the win against Oman.

Japan, who had earlier held Pakistan 1-1, have four points as it stands and will go through to the semis as the fourth-placed team.

Dominant India

India’s dominance was complete as far as the first quarter was concerned. The ball simply moved only in one direction and that was towards the South Korean goal.

The Indian centre-halfs were menacing with the likes of Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh needling the Koreans.

It was only a matter of time before India struck and so they did in the fifth minute through a penalty corner.

Harmanpreet had no hassles dragflicking the ball past Korean goalkeeper Jaehyon Kim.

With India’s attacks unrelenting, Korea attempted to launch a few of their own but struggled with their execution.

In the 10th minute, Gurjant Singh smashed a cracker of a lob into the Korean goal to give India a 2-0 lead.

Korea hit back

With the Indians all over the place, Korea had to find their mojo and the only way they could trace that was by the way of a goal.

In the 20th minute, skipper Seungil Lee rose to the occasion in style with a shimmy and a shot that cleared Indian custodian PR Sreejesh.

It seemed like the match would be a lot more competitive thereon but India had other plans.

India had some more opportunities in the second and third quarter but the finishing was incomplete.

The Indian fans were thoroughly enjoying the game with their team in such fine fettle.

The mood only got better as the match wore on come the fourth quarter.

Two penalty corners and two clinical executions by Harmanpreet in the 47th and 59th minutes of the game.

It was India’s fourth victory in the pool and another dominating performance. Meanwhile, Korea will have a lot to ponder about after bowing out of the competition where they have been lacklustre in their ways.

