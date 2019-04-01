India insight: The new rich face a wealth trap

Una Galani –

The big draw of the United States right now is that it is on sale — a lawyer bellowed to some 300, mostly wealthy, Indians packed into the ballroom of the swanky St Regis hotel in the heart of Mumbai. Corporate executives arrived last month straight from the office, some with dressed-down wives and children in tow, to learn about investing in foreign residency visas, which can cost up to $1 million.

Advertisements of glossy condos and green parks from Canada to Ireland rolled across a big screen. The gathering was a timely symbol of how the country’s rich are coming of age.

There are finally enough minted people in the South Asian nation for Nysa Global to justify an annual Investment Immigration Summit. Demand is such that Indians face a wait of up to six years for an American EB-5 visa, which grants conditional permanent residence for two years and potential citizenship in exchange for an investment of at least $500,000.

The figure hasn’t changed since the 1990s and is expected to almost triple in the current financial year. Wealthy Chinese people, who were earlier enthusiastic subscribers, already face a wait of 15 years.

Many of the world’s passport buyers are seeking lower taxes, an escape from an authoritarian regime or in the case of venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who picked up New Zealand citizenship, a hedge against geopolitical crisis.

Indians, however, are less interested in running away than they are in finding cleaner air or expanding businesses. Their interest in residency abroad is especially strong following a clampdown on employment-based visas. Another big driver is education.

Bemoaning the state of local universities, one attendee of the Nysa event said it was “seriously criminal” how much money leaves the country to pay for schooling elsewhere.

If you send two kids to study in the US, a residency visa provides savings on the total bill, another delegate half-joked. In total, around 23,000 Indian millionaires have taken foreign residency in the last five years, says Nysa founder Pankaj Joshi.

India now has more billionaires than every country except the United States, China and Russia.

Over the next five years, the number of ultra-high net worth individuals — ones with more than $30 million in assets, excluding their primary residence — will grow 39 per cent to nearly 2,700, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

That’s a faster rate than anywhere else in the world. India’s elite are hitting the tippy end of the income stratosphere.

Already buying overseas property, they are on the cusp of pumping up demand and prices for extravagant goods.

Last week, moneyed Mumbaikars huddled in the city’s newest private members club, Soho House, to hear London-based Amphora Portfolio Management pitch fine wine.

Local clients tend to start with an average investment of 50,000 pounds. Director David Jackson describes India as “by an arm and a leg, the greatest future opportunity” for new business.

Indians moved over $13 billion abroad over the past year, more than triple the amount from 2015, Reserve Bank of India data shows.

A remittance scheme permits individuals to take out $250,000 each year for tourism, medical treatment and such. Business owners shift larger amounts through overseas direct investment, setting up foreign subsidiaries and using surplus funds to buy property and yachts.

Exceptional eye-catching purchases have included Vijay Mallya’s Formula One team, which later went into administration, and diamond billionaire Nirav Modi’s art collection, auctioned last week by authorities, for about $8 million. India is trying to extradite both men from the UK to face separate charges of fraud.

This is not a symptom of capital flight, however, says Sonali Pradhan, head of wealth planning at Julius Baer in India, noting fundamental differences between how Chinese and Indians approach their money.

She says few clients want to move all their money overseas. The amount departing is bound to grow, however, as Indians diversify their assets and as anticipation mounts for a new inheritance tax. — Reuters