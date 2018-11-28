India defers online registration

The government of India has deferred the implementation of the mandatory online registration in eMigrate portal for Indians travelling abroad on employment visa.

According to a notification posted on its website on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs has said: “the decision to make the registration mandatory has been kept in abeyance till further orders”.

“It is informed that the ministry has been receiving representations from various quarters, including non-ECR passport holders already employed in ECR countries, regarding difficulties faced by them in the registration.

In view of this, the competent authority has decided to keep the decision in abeyance till further orders,” the notice says.

However, if any such emigrant wants to register voluntarily, he/she can do so, it adds.

Earlier the government had made registration on the eMigrate portal compulsory for all Indians travelling on employment visas to 18 countries.

Apart from the Sultanate, the other ECR (Emigration Check Required) countries listed include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia,

Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Thailand and Yemen. A top Indian official had said the objective of registration was to have the data of Indian emigrants so they can be reached without delay in case of any eventuality.

It was stated that no Indian emigrant holding non-ECR passport would be allowed to go to these 18 ECR countries for employment without prior registration on eMigrate portal.

“Off-loading of unregistered non-ECR emigrants at the airports would be effected by the appropriate authority after January 1, 2019,” it had stated.

Related