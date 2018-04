MUMBAI: An Indian charity championing menstrual hygiene is over the moon at being chosen as one of seven organisations to benefit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, its head said on Tuesday.

The Myna Mahila Foundation helps disadvantaged women from Mumbai slums access cheap sanitary pads and campaigns to end taboos surrounding menstruation in the conservative Asian country.

The British prince and the US actress this week asked people who want to mark their nuptials next month to donate to charity rather than sending wedding gifts.

“When we found out we were really excited. We’re a small grassroots organisation and it felt really special,” Suhani Jalota, Myna Mahila’s founder and director, said.

The organisation, which Markle visited last year, was founded in 2015 and helps around 10,000 women every month. — AFP

Like this: Like Loading...