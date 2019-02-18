India battles Pakistan in ICJ, says Jadhav’s detention unlawful

The Hague: India on Monday contended before the International Court of Justice here the continued custody of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan jail was unlawful and demanded his release saying Islamabad has seriously violated various provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention and other protocols.

India also insisted on consular access for Jadhav, awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court in 2016 in an alleged espionage case.

Arguing before the court, presided over by ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, India’s counsel Harish Salve said Jadhav’s continued custody without consular access should be declared unlawful and the court should order his release.

“Among other things considering the trauma he was been subjected to for three years, it is in the interest of justice and making human rights a reality, the court should direct his release,” he said adding Pakistan was using him as a propaganda tool.

Salve was presenting his arguments after India and Pakistan filed memorials and counter-memorials in the case in which the ICJ had in May 2017 stayed Jadhav’s execution.

“I consider myself honoured to present India’s case here to save an innocent Indian. The basis on which India is pursuing the case are:

First issue relates to construction of the Vienna Convention, consular access was not granted,” Salve said accusing Pakistan of raising issues that have no relevance to the case.

He said the trial by Pakistan failed in following even the minimum standards of natural and human rights. Pakistan asserts Jadhav was arrested, but India maintains he was abducted. Jadhav’s continued custody without consular access should be declared unlawful.

“There is no manner of doubt that Pakistan was using this as a propaganda tool. Pakistan was bound to grant consular access without delay. On March 30, 2016, India reminded Pakistan of its request of consular access (for Jadhav) and received no reply. 13 reminders were sent by India on various dates.

“Pakistan did not disclose the date of detention as well. No document of Jadhav’s trial was given to India. Despite repeated attempts for immediate consular access Pakistan has not done that so far,” he said. — IANS

