India, Argentina reiterate commitment to fight terrorism

New Delhi: Condemning the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, India and Argentina on Monday reiterated their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and underscored the need to ensure that terror outfits do not get access to any weapon of mass destruction (WMD), technologies or finances.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19.

In a separate joint statement on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macri noted the need for concerted action by the global community against terrorism.

They stressed that there could be no justification for acts of terror on any ground whatsoever, particularly emphasising the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

They reiterated their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and asserted that “strong measures” should be taken against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who “encourage, support, finance and provide safe haven to terrorists and terror groups”.

The two leaders stressed that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens rooted out from every part of the world.

They resolved that India and Argentina will fight together against this grave challenge to humanity. They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups listed in relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The leaders gave a call that no country must allow their territory to be used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries.

The leaders also affirmed their support for a UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism that will advance and strengthen the framework for global cooperation and reinforce the message that no cause or grievance justifies terrorism. The Prime Minister welcomed Argentina as a new member of the International Solar Alliance.

Macri, in his remarks, condemned the terror attack. “I firmly condemn it. We condemn every kind of terrorist attack. This goes against healthy co-existence. I am pleased to be able to work together to fight this scourge of mankind.”

Accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, Macri arrived in India on Sunday. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

This was the fifth meeting between Modi and Macri and the Argentine leader said it “speaks of the very good chemistry we had since our first meeting”.

Macri said Asia was seeing profound transformation and India had enormous importance in Asia and increasingly so in the world.

He said that visit of Rabindranath Tagore to Buenos Aires in November 1924 was “a milestone in the relationship.”

On a personal note, Macri said he stayed in the same house for five years where Tagore was hosted by an Argentine woman, Victoria Ocampo. “I am imbued with Tagore’s spirit to deepen the links.”

Modi termed Argentina as an “agriculture powerhouse” and said India had set a goal of running 30 per cent of vehicles on electricity by 2030.

“Argentina is part of Lithium triangle and has 54 per cent of Lithium reserves,” he said, adding that work had started in the field of mineral extraction in Argentina by a joint venture.

Modi said the two countries have given a “strategic partnership” to their relationship to boost ties.

The two sides signed 10 agreements including on agriculture, defence, tourism and broadcasting content.

— IANS

