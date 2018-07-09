India aim to build on T20 success

BRISTOL, United Kingdom: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya says his team’s win in the T20 international series against England is a stepping stone for the upcoming 50 over series.

Pandya played a major role in Sunday’s deciding match at Bristol with bat and ball taking four for 38 and scoring a rapid 33 not out that helped India get past England’s 198-9 total.

The 24-year-old had a nightmare start to his afternoon when he conceded 22 from his first over before bouncing back with a match-winning performance.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma backed up the heroics of Pandya by hitting 100 not out.

Sharma became only the second Indian to pass 2,000 runs in this format as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare.

Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni became the first player to take five catches in international T20 and ran out Chris Jordan on the last ball of England’s innings for good measure.

Sharma praised Pandya’s calmness, saying: “He has done that a few years now. He is used to it now and he is doing it perfectly. The way he bowled gave him confidence to bat.”

The 30-year-old Sharma produced his best batting of the series and put on 89 with his captain Kholi, the other Indian with 2,000 T20 runs, for the third wicket.

Sharma also became the second man, after Colin Munro of New Zealand, to score three international T20 centuries.

Virat Kholi made 43 as the pair took advantage of some short boundaries at the County Ground to pepper the stands with sixes until Kholi fired a return catch to Jordan.

UPWARD LEARNING CURVE

Pandya says he and his side are on an upward learning curve heading into the five one-day games that kick off in Nottingham on Thursday.

“I am always learning the game and making sure I am always learning from my mistakes in every game I play in,” he said.

“We have a fantastic supporting staff and leaders who give us immense confidence to go and express ourselves.

“We are just enjoying the game rather than thinking about what has got to happen. We are just playing our best cricket and when you do that you end up doing well.

“When I went for 22 in an over, I thought the T20 is a funny format and the only thing to do was to come back and bowl my best balls. Virat Kohli (captain) asked me and I told him I was okay — if you come and take wickets on this type of wicket and ground it will stop the runs. I just had to make sure I kept it simple.”

England had got off to a flier, reaching 43 off four overs and 118 for two of 10 overs before being reeled in by the Indian bowlers and posting a total that was 20 or 30 runs short.

Kohli said: “The comeback from the bowlers was outstanding — I thought they would end up getting 225 or 230 which would have been tough.

“The character showed was something we are really proud of and as captain I was very happy to see that. We had to bowl wicket taking deliveries because 20 or 30 runs can be massive.”

England left Joe Root off their side to make room for Ben Stokes who had a month off with a hamstring injury.

Root has been struggling for form in the T20 game making nought and nine in his previous two innings but captain Eoin Morgan said he will back for the one-day game at Trent Bridge.

Morgan said: “It was a difficult decision leaving Joe out. There is a lot of competition for places and that gives everyone a nudge to be playing better. Joe was understanding and disappointed he was missing out but that changes going forward in the 50-over game.” — AFP

