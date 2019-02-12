Increasing productivity through creativity in work

The success of the countries that have advanced in their scientific life, projects and infrastructure has not come from vacuum. It came from hard work, and sincere and continuous productivity, and through scientific research and perseverance.

We emphasize the importance of productivity in achieving successes of institutions and countries. Labor productivity is the value of work done by an employer within a given hour. As the work increases during that hour, the productivity levels also increase, resulting in a healthy economy.

Productivity is the possibility of achieving greatest possible amount of output from a given quantity of inputs. Any increase in the productive efficiency of individual leads to higher wages. It also helps in an increase in monthly income and standard of living.

Many countries and institutions recognize the importance of increasing productivity through creativity in their work. They work hard to provide all that is new in the era of modern technologies to order to speed up work and facilitate their institutions’ activities.

Today governments are behind institutions and companies to develop their productive capacities for further innovation, which drives productivity growth in their daily work.

Some countries are building schools and private institutes to teach productivity and business-related issues, all of which lead to their future growth.

They are also concerned with competitiveness, which leads to increased productivity of the workers.

However, all these things depend on the extent to which a worker is attracted to it and continues to demonstrate required creativity and productivity.

Governments are keen to change this concept so worker productivity can be high compared to what he gets from the monthly salary, incentives and bonuses.

Today there is a long discussion on the productivity of an employee, while there is an impression among some businessmen that Omani workers in public and private institutions are non-productive, which result in additional burden on institutions.

Several days ago, this topic was among a number of issues that were discussed by Oman Human Resources. The paper discussed was under the title ‘Possible legislation productivity to enhance’. It also discussed the challenges facing the Sultanate with regard to the overall development of human resources.

Productivity is a complex and important topic for all parties. It needs to be highlighted and further studies conducted to identify positive and negative aspects of the national workforce.

The Ministry of Manpower is working to strengthen the stability of the national workforce in the private sector enterprises. This depends on the quality and size of the work, qualifications of the employee and experience required in the field.

However, there are several reasons for the decline in productivity in the Arab world. According to experts, it’s because of bureaucracy in some institutions, disguised unemployment, lack of qualification of the employee and the definition of standard specifications (job description).

There are other reasons, including laws, that distribute jobs without strict rules and laws, as well as the recruitment of employees whose qualifications do not match their jobs.

What is required is the need to invest in the Arab mind and provide real financial support for the success of employees / workers in order to increase their productivity, besides focusing on the educational outcomes.

