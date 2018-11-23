Inaugural Oman International Youth Cup kicks off

MUSCAT: The first ever Oman International Youth Cup kicked off on Thursday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat with 32 football teams from Oman and beyond competing in under 9, 11, 13 and 15 age groups. Held under the auspices of Rashad al Hinai, Under secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the opening ceremony introduced the players and welcomed the overseas teams to Oman, then promised a tournament built on respect, togetherness and fair play.

Engaging local football clubs with teams from world renowned academies, the event is supported by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the Oman Football Association, Sabco Sports, Al Jarwani Group, Mwasalat, Tanuf and is under the Tanfeedh sports tourism initiative.

In the first round of matches, six of the best youth academies from Europe — Arsenal, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Torino, Genoa and Hellas Verona — and four regional teams — Evolution Sports Qatar, Sporty Academy Kuwait, Barcelona Dubai and Spanish Soccer School, took on eight local sides from across Oman.

Enhance Sports Global, Muscat Football Academy, Future Stars, Junior Stars, Al Habsi Academy, Seeb Club, Al Khadra and four teams from Suwaiq and Suhar represented Oman, showing the local passion for football.

Following the matches that kicked off on the first day, Chuck Martini, Football Technical Adviser of Al Jarwani Group, said, “Today was a big day for grassroots football in Oman. The launch of the tournament was a massive success. Many players in the tunnel before the parade couldn’t believe they were there lining up alongside the academies of professional European clubs in their own country and there was a real festival atmosphere. The kids enjoyed themselves, exchanging flags and gifts from their respective teams and their countries to mark the occasion which was a lovely gesture.”

“Football unites all and it was fantastic. The professional clubs were impressed with the organisation of the event and the facilities here for them. The quality of the football was amazing, and the huge effort from everyone involved in the preparations and it has all been worth it. We look forward to tomorrow,” he added.

The Under 9 category is led by Evolution Sports Qatar with two wins from two games, defeating Barcelona Dubai and ESG. Both teams earned victories in their other game of the day to set up a thrilling second day. Muscat Football Academy trail after Day one but have the chance to make up some ground tomorrow against Evolution Sports Qatar who will be chasing a perfect record.

The Under 11 category features Manchester City, Torino and Barcelona Dubai, as well as two teams from Muscat Football Academy. Torino and Manchester City both started incredibly strongly with Torino scoring 23 and conceding just once. The highlight of the day came in the last match as Muscat Football Academy scored in the last minute to earn a draw 2-2 with Manchester City.

The Under 13 competition is divided into three groups, mixing European clubs and regional teams. Day one saw the European sides dominate, but ESG claimed a creditable draw with Hellas Verona. The quality of the football from Arsenal, Genoa, Inter Milan, Torino and Hellas Verona was a joy to watch, and in total the five sides managed to score 67 goals in their opening games.

The Under 15 competition features regional teams with ESG leading after day one, three wins from three and no goals against. Al Seeb are just behind in second with two wins from two and also no goals against. The two teams meet on Day Two.

The matches continue on Friday where the final group placings will be decided ahead of the knockout rounds and finals on Saturday.