Main Oman In pictures : Fireworks display in Oman 18/11/2018 Oman Observer Fireworks Muscat: As part of the Sultanate's 48th National Day celebration, fireworks were displayed in the Wilayat of Al Seeb (near Al Khoudh Dam). Photos taken by our photographer Faisal al Balushi.