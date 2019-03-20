In pics: Middle East’s largest aquarium

Muscat: Ready for opening on April 15, Oman Aquarium will be the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman and the largest in the Middle East.

The Oman Aquarium project includes 92 acrylic panels which amount to a total weight of 81 tonnes. The facility will feature many fascinating exhibits including a walk-through tunnel.

Covering over 8,000 sqm, the Oman Aquarium will be spread over three floors and feature a demi-tunnel running through part of the main tank.

It will feature over 30,000 marine animals and 1,000 types of fish.