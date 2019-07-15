In Iraq, kids haunted by ghosts of IS captivity

Brainwashed and broken, the IS group’s youngest victims are struggling to recover from years of jihadist captivity as they return to their own traumatised minority communities in Iraq.

Dozens of Yazidi and Turkmen children were rescued in recent months as IS’s “caliphate”, notorious for its use of child soldiers and “sex slaves”, collapsed in Syria.

Many have been reunited with their families, but their mental recovery has been slowed by prolonged displacement, a lack of resources, and a milieu accustomed to fearing, not forgiving, IS members. Lama, a 10-year-old Yazidi girl, has repeatedly threatened to stab herself or jump from a tall building in the few months since she returned to Iraq. “I fear she’ll never be like other Yazidi children,” said her mother Nisrin, 34.All names in the family have been changed to protect their identities.

Lama has spent half her lifetime held by IS, who forced her to convert to Islam and speak Arabic instead of her native Kurdish.

Like the boys, Lama dressed in black and kept her hair short. The trio spoke Arabic to one another, switching to Kurdish when addressing her mother.

“They’re still brainwashed. When they’re bored, they start talking about how they wish they were back with Daesh (IS),” said Nisrin, saying no psychologist had visited them.

Virtually every generation coming of age in Iraq has been seared by conflict, presenting an “unprecedented” challenge, said Laila Ali of the UN children’s agency.

UNICEF does not know exactly how many children IS recruited, how many returned or where they live.

It estimates that 1,324 children in total were abducted by armed actors in Iraq between January 2014 and December 2017, when Baghdad declared IS defeated, but expects the real number is higher.

Of those freed over recent years, dozens live in orphanages or shelters in Baghdad, the former IS stronghold Mosul, and the Yazidi regions of Sheikhan and Sinjar.

Others accused of IS affiliation are in detention, with some access to psychosocial support in the form of religious re-education.

But the vast majority are growing up untracked and untreated in Iraq’s camps, which host some 800,000 children.

“There are no child psychologists in Dohuk,” said Nagham Hasan, a Yazidi gynaecologist who has become an informal therapist for survivors amid the lack of resources.

The rolling hills of Dohuk are dotted with camps hosting hundreds of thousands of Iraqis displaced by IS, particularly from the Yazidi heartland of Sinjar further south.

Displaced families rely on aid groups for food and medical care, and there are even schools in the camps for children. But targeted psychological support for minors is hard to come by.

Yazidi cleric Baba Shawish demanded international agencies ramp up services.

Forced recruits will need tailored treatments based on age, said Mia Bloom, a US-based academic studying child soldiers.

Abducted infants may be more easily rehabilitated as they have fewer memories of life under IS, while those taken as teenagers “have pre-conflict memories and can go back to their happy childhoods”, she said.

But those recruited during formative years, like Lama and Fadi, were taught to despise minorities and may lack any positive recollections of their hometowns.

That will require some heavy lifting from the communities themselves, still terrorised by IS and often treating rescued children as jihadists-in-wait.

“One of the biggest challenges in rehabilitation and reintegration of children with perceived affiliations is not so much the children’s experiences, but the negative perception from the adults around them,” said Ali.

Five years after IS’s rampage across a third of the country, minorities are mostly facing the demons haunting their young ones alone.

Nisrin, herself held by IS for two years, said she was self-medicating to cope with her anxiety.

“We’re in this tent together day and night,” she said.

“If they were taken out for a few hours per day, I could rest and they could learn something.”

