Imran Khan wants to avoid pricey hotels during US trip

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his desire to stay at the country’s ambassador’s official residence in Washington instead of an expensive hotel during his three-day visit to the US starting on July 21, the media reported on Monday.

While staying at the Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan’s residence can considerably reduce the cost of the visit, Dawn news reported, adding that neither the US Secret Service nor the city administration appeared “very receptive” to the idea.

The US Secret Service takes over the security of a visiting dignitary as soon as he or she lands in America, while the city administration has to ensure that the visit does not disrupt Washington’s traffic.

Washington receives hundreds of Presidents and Prime Ministers every year and the US federal government works jointly with the city administration to ensure that those visits do not disturb the capital’s normal life.

The Ambassador’s residence is in the heart of Washington’s diplomatic enclave, where there are at least a dozen embassies in and around that area, including those of India, Turkey and Japan. — IANS

