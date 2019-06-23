Imperious Hamilton wins French GP in another Mercedes one-two

LE CASTELLET, France: Lewis Hamilton underlined his number one status in Formula One with an impressive French Grand Prix victory from pole on Saturday. The title holder and championship leader Hamilton won 18 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas in a sixth Mercedes one-two in eight season races and 50th overall, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel had to settle for fifth in the second Ferrari after managing no better than seventh in qualifying, another setback for his title ambitions.

Imperious Hamilton now leads the championship 36 points ahead of Bottas and 76 clear of Vettel after his sixth season win and 79th overeall.

Even though there are still 13 races left in the season, Hamilton seems well on course towards a sixth world title, just one shy of Michael Schumacher’s seven.

“It has been a really good weekend. I have been racing a long time and it never gets old and it is such a challenge out there, and finding the edge and building the gap,” Hamilton said.

“We are creating history together and so proud to be part of this team.”

Bottas said: “The start was my best bet but Lewis had a good one, too. Ultimately, Lewis was quicker today. He was really strong and consistent – he’s not unbeatable, I just need to work hard.”

Hamilton handily won the start from pole to stay ahead of Bottas and Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz moved past McLaren team-mate Lando Norrisinto on fifth but was unsuccessful of also getting past Verstappen into fourth.

Vettel meanwhile was unable to improve from seventh on the grid early on but by lap eight had finally passed both McLarens, however then already almost eight seconds behind Verstappen.

The first round of pit stops brought no change, with the rampant Hamilton returning a convenient 11 seconds clear of Bottas.

Vettel failed to jump Verstappen despite making up considerable ground before pitting in lap 26.

The deficit grew again before he pitted late for soft tyres and then just nudged Hamilton by two-hundredth for the fastest race lap and one extra championship point – denying the Briton a Grand Slam of pole, race win and fastest lap.

Leclerc caught up with Bottas in the final lap but the Finn managed to stay ahead despite tyre wear to make sure Mercedes claimed yet another one-two finish.

Romain Grosjean had to retire his Haas with six laps left in a disappointing end to his home race, and compatriot Pierre Gasly was just outside the points in 11th place for Red Bull.

McLaren meanwhile had Sainz in sixth but Norris struggled and faded to 10th in the very last lap, passed by Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, KimiRaikkonen of Alfa Romeo and Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault. — dpa

Related