Immigrant manuscripts’ importance highlighted

MUSCAT: The National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (NCECS), in cooperation with Oman Memory Centre, organised a seminar on Omani immigrant manuscripts at the lecture hall of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, on the occasion of the Arab Manuscript Day, which falls on April 4 every year. The seminar aimed at highlighting the Omani immigrant manuscripts, raising awareness about the importance of manuscripts in cultural and intellectual life, understanding the reasons and methods of transferring Omani manuscripts outside the boundaries of their original homeland, as well as to discuss the views and proposals that serve the Omani Intellectual and documentary heritage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the seminar, Amna bint Salim al Balushiya, NCECS Assistant Secretary for the Education and Science sectors, who explained in a speech the importance of the preservation of the memory of peoples and nations.

She also spoke about “Omani immigrant and manuscripts, which are located in different parts of the world, and the important information they contain that serve the thought, history and heritage of Oman.

At the beginning of the seminar, which was held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Sulaiyem al Yaqoubi, NCECS Secretary, the first issue of “Al Thakira (Memory)” Magazine, a traditional quarterly magazine published by Oman Memory Centre, was launched. It also includes many researches and articles on the heritage and culture of Oman, as well as news materials about the cultural landscape of the Sultanate on intellectual heritage.

The seminar concluded with a presentation by Akkasa Productions for the backstage scenes of the immigrant manuscript programme. — ONA

