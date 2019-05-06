IKEA to invest €400m in France over three years

PARIS: IKEA plans to invest €400 million ($448 million) in France over the next three years as it builds up its new city centre stores in the country, IKEA France’s chief executive Walter Kadnar said on Monday.

IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, is known for its vast self-service out-of-town stores, but it is transforming its business model to cater more for consumers who would rather order online and have items sent to their doors.

Kadnar unveiled the plans for France as IKEA opened its first store in central Paris, in the Madeleine district which is popular with tourists from all over the globe and near many historic landmarks. — Reuters

