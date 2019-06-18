IKEA announces Oman coverage

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, JUNE 18 –

The world’s leading Swedish furniture and retail brand, IKEA, announced a new expansion, allowing customers in Oman to shop online through the company’s UAE website. IKEA will also offer door-to-door delivery and assembly services for a fee. This plan will allow IKEA to reach a wide range of new customers, utilising its newly designed website.

IKEA has invested in developing its website according to the latest global standards, to provide customers with an unrivaled shopping experience, by showcasing the products, colour options, and various designs, as well as the dimensions and features of each product independently.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director — IKEA UAE, Egypt and Oman, said: “Oman is considered a major regional market for IKEA. We are very excited about this step, which will provide our customers in Oman access to high-quality, well designed and affordable furniture.”

