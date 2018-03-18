IITians should aspire to get best for society

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said IITians should aspire to achieve the best not only for themselves but also for society, the nation and world at large.

Addressing the sixth convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar here, he said that IITians are fortunate to have received a world-class education and have a “moral obligation to pay back and to help those who are less privileged”.

“Being bright technocrats, I am sure that many of you would consider setting up your own ventures to give shape to your innovative ideas. In doing so, avail the benefits of Government of India schemes that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The President expressed his happiness as IIT Bhubaneswar

has carried out several sponsored

and consultancy projects and has set up five Centres of Excellence including the Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory.

During the occasion, he also inaugurated the Institute of Chemical Technology-Indian Oil Corporation (ICT- IOC) Bhubaneswar campus and also laid the foundation stone for the Skill Development Institute of Oil PSUs at IIT Bhubaneswar campus.

The President said this demonstrates the commitment of the Central government to the development of Odisha.

“SDI Bhubaneswar will be the country’s first Skill Development Institute in the hydrocarbons sector. Happy to know that this institute aims to train about 50,000 youth over the next 10 years,” he said.

Odisha needs extensive and innovative inputs from institutes like ICT-IOC Centre, besides mother plants like Indian Oil’s Paradip Refinery, said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also present on the occasion.

“Both these endeavours will empower the youth of Odisha by enabling them to pursue their dreams in chemical, textile and petroleum sectors,” he said.

Pradhan said that the Institute of Chemical Technology-IOC Odisha campus, which came up at an investment of about Rs 500 crore, will contribute towards developing Odisha as a major hub of plastic, textile and petrochemical industrialisation and provide the youth with newer avenues of employment.

During his two-day maiden visit to Odisha, President Kovind inaugurated Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre in Cuttack on Saturday. He also delivers the Foundation Day Lecture of National Law University, Odisha in Cuttack.

On Sunday, he visited Pilgrim Town Puri where he offered prayer to Lord Jagannath at Srimandir. Later, he addressed centenary celebration of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in Puri.

