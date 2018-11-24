If you see beggars? dial 1100

Muscat, Nov 24 – The Ministry of Social Development has urged people to report incidents of begging on hotline no 1100 as “giving charity to beggars is an encouragement to continue with their activities.”

“We are seeing an increase in the number of people begging, especially among non-Omanis. Such practises are detrimental to Omani society,” the MoSD said in a statement. Omani legislation criminalises begging. “Legal penalties will be imposed on those found begging,” it said. Law stipulates a penalty of not less than two months’ jail sentence and not more than one year with fine of not less than RO 50 and not more than RO 100 or either of these penalties on those caught begging on streets or public/ private places or shops.

Seeking alms/donations or displaying trivial commodities, show games or any other forms of action that “cannot guarantee serious income” for a living are considered beggary.

Earlier this year, the Municipal Council members suggested that the anti-begging monitoring team be strengthened in areas surrounding markets and residential neighbourhoods.

The ministry has been devising campaigns to control such activities and raise awareness about the negative effects of begging.

An order shall be issued to confiscate all money from those caught begging. If a beggar is a non-Omani, the court may, apart from the aforesaid penalty, order his expulsion from the country.

A person can be imprisoned for a period not less than six months and not more than two years for repeated acts of beggary.

A penalty of not less than three months’ jail and not more than three years and a fine of not less than RO 50 and not more than RO 100 or either of these two penalties will be imposed on those who use juveniles for the purpose of begging.

The penalty will be doubled if the person is the juvenile’s sponsor, guardian or the one assigned to take care of him.

Vinod nair